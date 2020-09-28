Feds to disobey judge's order, will end census next week

The U.S. secretary of Commerce says the 2020 census will end Oct. 5, despite a federal judge’s ruling last week that the head count of every U.S. resident should continue through the end of October, according to a tweet posted on the Census Bureau’s website Monday.

The tweet said the ability for people to self-respond to the census questionnaire and the door-knocking phase census takers go to homes that haven’t yet responded is ending Oct. 5. The announcement came as a virtual hearing was being held in San Jose, California, as a follow-up to U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh’s preliminary injunction.

The Commerce Department says that as of September 20, 95.4 percent of all households have been enumerated.

The decennial census is responsible for allocating congressional districts, Electoral College votes, and federal funds.