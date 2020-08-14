Menu

Feds say Yale discriminates against Asian, white applicants

FILE - This Sept. 9, 2016 photo shows Harkness Tower on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Conn. A Justice Department investigation has found Yale University is illegally discriminating against Asian-American and white applications, in violation of federal civil rights law, officials said Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File)
Posted at 4:30 AM, Aug 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-14 07:30:38-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Justice Department investigation finds that Yale University is illegally discriminating against Asian American and white applicants, in violation of federal civil rights law.

Yale denies the allegation, calling it “meritless” and “hasty.” The findings were detailed in a letter to the college’s attorneys Thursday.

The letter was obtained by the Associated Press. It marks the latest action by the Trump administration aimed at rooting out discrimination in the college application process.

The Justice Department says the two-year investigation concluded that Yale “rejects scores of Asian American and white applicants each year based on their race, whom it otherwise would admit.”

