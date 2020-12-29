Menu

Feds decline charges against officers in Tamir Rice case

Tony Dejak/AP
FILE- In this Dec. 29, 2015, file photo, "R.I.P. Tamir Rice" is written on a block of wood near a memorial for Rice outside the Cudell Recreation Center in Cleveland. The gazebo where 12-year old Rice was fatally shot by a white policeman in Cleveland is being rebuilt in Chicago as a temporary memorial and meeting spot. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Cleveland Police Shoot Boy
Posted at 3:15 PM, Dec 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-29 17:15:18-05

The Justice Department says it cannot bring federal criminal charges against two Cleveland police officers for the 2014 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, whose death became a national symbol in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Tamir was playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center in Cleveland on Nov. 22, 2014, when he was shot and killed by Officer Timothy Loehmann, who is white, seconds after Loehmann and his partner arrived at the scene.

The burden of proof in federal civil rights cases involving police officers is very high. Prosecutors must prove that an officer’s actions willfully broke the law rather than being the result of a mistake, negligence or bad judgment.

