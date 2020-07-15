Menu

Feds bring terrorism charges in latest MS-13 gang crackdown

Patrick Semansky/AP
Attorney General William Barr, left, speaks during a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 2:19 PM, Jul 15, 2020
Federal authorities have brought terrorism charges for the first time against a leader of the notoriously violent MS-13 street gang.

Prosecutors also announced Wednesday they will seek the death penalty against another MS-13 leader on Long Island, New York, charged in seven killings, including two high schools students slain with a machete and a baseball bat.

The announcement came a day after grand juries in New York City and Nevada charged nearly two dozen MS-13 members, ranging from drug dealing and kidnapping to murder and racketeering.

Authorities said the prosecutions are part of an effort to dismantle a the violent gang.

