Feds arrest UCLA student accused of sitting in Pence's chair during Capitol insurrection

Authorities say a Los Angeles college student and self-described fascist has been arrested after sitting in former Vice President Mike Pence’s chair in the Senate chambers during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Officials say Christian Secor was ordered held without bail Tuesday during his first appearance in federal court. Secor is a 22-year-old student at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has espoused white supremacy views online.

It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Secor is charged with five federal offenses and is among more than 200 defendants accused of participating in the siege of the U.S. Capitol.

The Department of Justice said that 11 tipsters notified authorities to Secor's identity. Secor was seen inside the Senate chamber wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and a shirt that says "America First," the DOJ said.

Five people died amid the riot, including a Capitol Police officer. More than 140 officers were injured. The insurrection interrupted the counting of the Electoral College, and forced the Senate, House and Pence to be moved to a secure location as a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump seized the Capitol building.