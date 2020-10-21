FedEx to stop requiring boxes, labels for certain return items

FedEx and Happy Returns are partnering up for a new venture: making returns easier.

By the end of October, FedEx will accept certain returns without a box or label, the e-commerce return technology company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to grow with FedEx Office to bring in-person returns to more online shoppers,” said David Sobie, Co-Founder, and CEO of Happy Returns, in the news release. “In a time of retail uncertainty due to the coronavirus, it is incredibly valuable to add an essential services provider like FedEx Office to our growing network.”

To make a return, consumers will first need to receive a QR code from either the retailers' or Happy Returns' website, then bring the item(s) and QR code with you to any of the 2,000 FedEx locations across the nation to complete the return.

Customers will also be able to make returns at the FedEx stations that'll be available in 343 Walmart stores across the U.S., USA Today reported.

In most cases, Happy Returns initiates refunds and exchanges immediately, the company said.