Federal prosecutors reportedly believe they have enough to charge Hunter Biden

Federal prosecutors believe they may have enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, with tax-related crimes and making a false statement related to purchasing a gun, according to multiple news outlets.

The Washington Post first reported that evidence gathered months ago by the FBI and the IRS was sent to the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Delaware, who has yet to decide to charge him.

According to CNN, Biden’s legal team members have been in talks with the Justice Department for several months, but nothing new has come of it.

The Wall Street Journal reported that in “recent weeks,” Biden's team has met with Justice Department prosecutors to argue against potential charges.

CBS News reported that Hunter Biden has reportedly been under federal investigation about his alleged business dealings overseas.

Investigators have also looked into a 2018 incident in which Biden allegedly falsified paperwork pertaining to the purchase of a gun, The Post reported.

According to The Post, Hunter Biden has spoken openly about his drug addiction, which led investigators to believe that the younger Biden possibly broke the law when he allegedly lied on paperwork to purchase a gun.

In a statement to The Hill and CBS, Hunter Biden's attorney Chris Clark said that if the information about the investigation were leaked by a federal agent, he'd expect the Justice Department to "diligently investigate and prosecute."

CNN reported that President Biden had said multiple times that he would not interfere in any Justice Department investigation.