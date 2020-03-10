Menu

Federal prosecutor fatally shoots wife, self in California

Posted: 10:59 AM, Mar 10, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-10 13:59:27-04
GRANITE BAY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a federal prosecutor in California fatally shot his wife before killing himself in their home.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating Sunday's murder-suicide of Timothy Delgado and his wife Tamara Delgado.

Timothy Delgado was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California.

A search of the office's website shows that Delgado appears to have prosecuted narcotics and firearms cases.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says it is cooperating with the investigation.

Tamara Delgado's mother called the sheriff's office to check on the couple, bringing deputies to their home.

