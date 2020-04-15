Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho's transgender sports ban

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two civil rights groups have filed a federal lawsuit challenging Idaho's new law banning transgender women from competing in women's sports, the first such law in the nation.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Legal Voice filed the lawsuit Wednesday, contending the law violates the U.S. Constitution because it is discriminatory and an invasion of privacy.

The groups also say the law scheduled to take effect July 1 is a violation of Title IX, the 1972 law that bars sex discrimination in education.

Republican Gov. Brad Little last month signed the measure that received overwhelming support in the Republican-dominated House and Senate, but no support from Democrats.