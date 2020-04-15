Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho's transgender sports ban

items.[0].image.alt
Otto Kitsinger
Otto Kitsinger/AP
Idaho Gov. Brad Little talks to reporters at the State Capitol building Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in Boise, Idaho.(AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)
Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho's transgender sports ban
Posted at 3:27 PM, Apr 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-15 18:27:35-04

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two civil rights groups have filed a federal lawsuit challenging Idaho's new law banning transgender women from competing in women's sports, the first such law in the nation.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Legal Voice filed the lawsuit Wednesday, contending the law violates the U.S. Constitution because it is discriminatory and an invasion of privacy.

The groups also say the law scheduled to take effect July 1 is a violation of Title IX, the 1972 law that bars sex discrimination in education.

Republican Gov. Brad Little last month signed the measure that received overwhelming support in the Republican-dominated House and Senate, but no support from Democrats. 

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.