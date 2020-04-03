Menu

Federal judge tosses fan lawsuit vs. MLB, Astros, Red Sox

Posted: 3:37 PM, Apr 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-03 18:37:38-04
Bob Levey
Robert H. Levey 09788862/Getty Images
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 05: Manager AJ Hinch #14 talks with Jeff Luhnow, General Manager of the Houston Astros, prior to game two of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on October 05, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by fantasy sports contestants who claimed they were damaged by sign stealing in Major League Baseball.

Five men had sued MLB, MLB Advanced Media, the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox in federal court in Manhattan, claiming fraud, violation of consumer-protection laws, negligence, unjust enrichment and deceptive trade practices by teams that violated MLB’s rules against the use of electronics to steal catchers’ signs.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff wrote there were no valid legal claims.

