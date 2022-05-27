Federal judge rejects Trump lawsuit into business practice investigation

A federal judge dismisses President Donald Trump's lawsuit that had sought to block New York's civil investigation of his business practices.

New York Attorney General Letitia James called the ruling a "big victory."

"Frivolous lawsuits won't stop us from completing our lawful, legitimate investigation," she said.

Trump filed the lawsuit in January after James issued subpoenaed Trump and members of his family. The investigation is looking into allegations of civil tax fraud by Trump's business empire.