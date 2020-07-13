Menu

Federal judge permanently blocks Georgia's 'heartbeat' abortion law

David Goldman/AP
FILE- In this Jan. 10, 2014, file photo the dome of the Georgia State Capitol stands between tree branches in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Posted at 12:22 PM, Jul 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-13 15:24:14-04

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge is permanently blocking Georgia’s 2019 “heartbeat" abortion law, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled against the state Monday in a lawsuit filed by abortion providers and an advocacy group.

Jones had temporarily blocked the law in October, and it never went into effect.

The new ruling permanently enjoins the state from ever enforcing House Bill 481.

The measure sought to ban abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” was present, with some limited exceptions.

Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

Jones found the law violated the 14th Amendment.

