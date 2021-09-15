Watch
FBI says agent fired for failing to investigate Nassar sex abuse allegations

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics and member of Michigan State's sports medicine staff, sits in court during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. The FBI made numerous serious errors in investigating allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and didn't treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday, July 24, 2021. The FBI acknowledged conduct that was “inexcusable and a discredit" to America's premier law enforcement agency. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Larry Nassar
Posted at 9:10 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 12:13:02-04

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has fired an agent accused of failing to investigate sex abuse allegations against USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

According to NBC News, the firing of agent Michael Langeman comes after the release in July of a Justice Department inspector general report that criticized him and his boss, Jay Abbott, for their handling of the case.

News of the firing, which was first reported by The Washington Post, comes before FBI Director Christopher Wray is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday about the bureau's failure to pursue allegations against Nassar.

Nassar was sentenced in February 2018 to over 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Earlier Wednesday, Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the sexual abuse they endured at the hands of Nassar.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

