FBI reaches out to Sen. Burr over stock sales tied to virus

Posted: 3:52 PM, Mar 30, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-30 18:52:28-04
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., left, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and other senators leave the chamber after voting to recess during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The FBI has reached out to Sen. Richard Burr about his sale of stocks before the coronavirus caused markets to plummet.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it and spoke on condition of anonymity. The outreach suggests the Justice Department may be looking to determine whether Burr exploited advance information when he dumped as much as $1.7 million in stocks in the days before the coronavirus wreaked havoc on the economy.

Burr has denied wrongdoing but has also requested an ethics review of the stock sales.

