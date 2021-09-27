FBI: Homicides rose by 30% in 2020, but data lacking

Fatal violence rose in the United States last year, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

On Monday, the FBI released its 2020 Uniform Crime Report, which showed that homicides rose by 30% last year.

According to USA Today, that is the most significant single-year increase since the agency began tracking these crimes in the 1960s.

In 2020, more than 21,500 killings were reported in the US.

The FBI said violent crimes increased by 5%, but overall crimes decreased by about 6%.

Although the FBI collects data from law enforcement agencies across the nation, cities that did not submit data include New York City, Chicago, and New Orleans.