FBI: Girl who was kidnapped in 2018 found in Mexico

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KGUN) — New documents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) show that 8-year-old Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez who had been missing since October 2018, was safely returned to the United States after being recovered in Michoacán, Mexico.

According to the FBI Mexican authorities were able to locate and recover Aranza, and FBI special agents escorted her back to the U.S.

Agents say on October 25, 2018, Aranza was kidnapped by her biological mother from a shopping mall in Vancouver, Washington.

For more than four years, the FBI and our partners did not give up on Aranza. Our concern now will be supporting Aranza as she begins her reintegration into the U.S. Special agent Richard A. Collodi