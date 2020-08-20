Fauci underwent surgery to remove polyp from vocal cords, reports say

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.'s top expert on infectious diseases, underwent surgery on Thursday to remove a polyp on his vocal cords, according to CNN and NBC News.

According to CNN medical expert Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Fauci is "doing OK" following the procedure. Doctors have advised Fauci to refrain from speaking for "a while" in order to let his vocal cords heal.

A member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Fauci has made regular television and radio appearances since January, when COVID-19 began to spread around the world.

This story is breaking and will be updated.