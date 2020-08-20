Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Fauci underwent surgery to remove polyp from vocal cords, reports say

items.[0].image.alt
UPI
KEVIN DIETSCH/AP
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before a House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)
Fauci underwent surgery to remove polyp from vocal cords, reports say
Posted at 8:23 AM, Aug 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-20 11:26:16-04

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.'s top expert on infectious diseases, underwent surgery on Thursday to remove a polyp on his vocal cords, according to CNN and NBC News.

According to CNN medical expert Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Fauci is "doing OK" following the procedure. Doctors have advised Fauci to refrain from speaking for "a while" in order to let his vocal cords heal.

A member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Fauci has made regular television and radio appearances since January, when COVID-19 began to spread around the world.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson