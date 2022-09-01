Father faces charges after police say 4-year-old took handgun to school

A 4-year-old took a loaded handgun to school, authorities in Texas said.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, someone spotted the gun on Wednesday morning and called for the officer who was working at the school.

Police said the officer immediately took possession of the weapon.

Investigators determined the gun belonged to the child's parents.

Paul Torres, 30, was arrested and charged with making a firearm accessible to a child and abandoning or endangering a child.

The Corpus Christi Police Department reminded people that they need to ensure that their firearms are securely stored away from children.

"We recommend that all guns are unloaded, trigger locked, and in a locked gun safe, or pistol box with the ammunition locked away separately," the department said in a statement.