Family of Spc. Vanessa Guillen to receive military benefits after her death ruled 'in the line of duty'

The United States Army has announced the Guillen family is entitled to receive a variety of Army benefits after Spc. Vanessa Guillen's death was determined to be "in the line of duty."

Army officials say the Guillen family was briefed on Tuesday, October 20 on the results of the line of duty investigation into Spc. Guillen's death.

The investigation concluded that her death was in the line of duty. This determination allows the Guillen family to receive Army benefits due to Spc. Guillen's service.

The Army says these benefits typically include compensation to immediately help the family with expenses, a funeral with full military honors, the Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance, and final pay and allowances.

A line of duty determination is conducted for all soldier deaths.

Officials say the III Corps leadership remains in contact with the Guillen family to keep them informed of the additional actions being taken at Fort Hood, and what policies are being revised to ensure Army culture continues to put people first and honors Spc. Guillen's life.

This story was first reported by Sydney Isenberg at KXXV in Waco, Texas.