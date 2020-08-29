Family of 5 die from carbon monoxide poisoning in Louisiana following hurricane

Lake Charles Police Chief Shawn Caldwell says that in five people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning while using a generator.

Caldwell says that generator safety is important and asks that residents keep generators away from covered areas of homes.

"Don't let a generator cost you your life," Caldwell said.

The generator was inside an attached garage and the door was partially open. The level of carbon monoxide caused the deaths of all five inside the home.

A total six people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning since Hurricane Laura has passed.

Electricity is expected to remain out for days or even weeks throughout Louisiana following the hurricane.