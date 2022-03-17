Family mourning after 9-year-old Utah boy unexpectedly dies in his sleep

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A Utah family feels the comfort of their community as they grieve the loss of their 9-year-old.

JD Sheppard said his nephew Logan Gagnier went to bed Friday night and never woke up.

It’ll be a few months before they know what happened. As they wait for answers, the family is leaning on their friends and faith to get through this difficult time.

Sheppard said he’ll remember Logan as a 9-year-old full of energy, spontaneity, and performance.

“He just had a ton of energy. Always trying to make people laugh,” said Sheppard.

Logan went to bed after a fun-filled Friday where he played with his cousin and grandparents, ate his favorite junk food, and FaceTimed his older brother, Ryan, who is serving a Latter-day Saint mission out of state.

“Saturday morning, the house kind of starts waking up, and mom said, ‘Where’s Logan?’ They went to wake him up, and unfortunately, he passed early on in the evening,” said Sheppard.

On Monday, Logan’s school, Mountain Trails Elementary, covered the front lawn with orange and blue ribbons in honor of his favorite colors.

“I think this strikes a chord with many people,” his uncle said. “People can understand the horror and the grief of such a tragic, tragic circumstance.”

Logan had big dreams, a big personality, and a huge love for BYU football.

“He would turn on YouTube ‘BYU’s Top 100 Plays,’ and he would watch it on repeat,” said Sheppard.

This year, he switched from flag football to tackle, determined to one day make the team.

“Our whole family loves BYU football, but Logan loved it on the next level,” he said.

Sheppard said every time he’ll wear BYU gear, he’ll feel close to Logan.

“We didn’t have any warning. There were no signs of any kind of sickness or illness or trauma, but God gave us some special moments,” he said. “God gave us some really special times with him.”

Sheppard said BYU football has special plans lined up on Thursday to honor Logan at their practice.

There’s a GoFundMe set up to support and help the family cover funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

Emily Tencer at KSTU first reported this story.