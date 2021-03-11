Family member of Ree Drummond injured after crash on family ranch

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A man is injured after two fire trucks crashed Wednesday afternoon on the Drummond family ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

TV personality Ree Drummond's husband, Ladd Drummond, 57, and another family member, Caleb Drummond, 21, were involved in the crash as they fought a fire near the ranch.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Caleb Drummond was driving southbound and Ladd Drummond was driving northbound about eight miles west of Pawhuska.

OHP said high winds decreased visibility on the gravel road, causing both trucks to crash head-on.

Troopers said Caleb Drummond was ejected approximately 70 feet from the truck, and he was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

OHP said Ladd Drummond refused treatment at the scene.

This article was written by Jenna L. Smith for KJRH.