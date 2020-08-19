Family in Kentucky thankful for stranger's kind gesture during funeral procession

CASEY COUNTY, Kent. -- A man in Kentucky not only pulled over but got out of his vehicle to pay his respects while a funeral procession passed. The family was moved by the man's kindness and posted about it on social media and has since gone viral.

Cecil Luster was a member of the U.S. Navy. His family celebrated his life yesterday in Casey County. Many drivers pulled over for the procession, led by the Patriot Guard of Kentucky. Cecil's grandson, Drew Richardson, says there was one driver, who was standing outside of his vehicle, who caught his family's attention.

"When my mom was talking about it afterward, there were tears welling up in her eyes, that someone actually showed respect for our family," Drew Richardson said.

Standing with his hands crossed, it was a simple act of kindness that moved the entire family.

Mark Meece says he didn't even think twice about getting out of his vehicle and he got the idea from a social media post.

"I've seen on Facebook where a soldier was standing outside in the rain, and I thought, you know, I need to start doing that to show respect. It was an inspiration to me," Meece said.

The family shared the good deed on Facebook and it's been shared and commented on hundreds of times. Meece says the positivity of the social media post has encouraged him.