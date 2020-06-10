Family confirms remains found on Chad Daybell's property belong to JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan

Family members have confirmed in a statement released Wednesday afternoon that the two sets of human remains found on Chad Daybell's property belong to JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, two children reported missing last year.

Law enforcement officials in Idaho have not yet confirmed the identities of the bodies that were found.

Police said Wednesday that two bodies were found Tuesday on Daybell's Idaho property during the execution of a search warrant. They did not give further identification and said autopsy results were pending.

The children's grandparents released a statement saying the family was "filled with unfathomable sadness" and could confirm that the bodies were JJ and Tylee.

Daybell was taken into custody Tuesday and appeared in court Wednesday when a judge set a $1 million bail. He is currently jailed on charges of “destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence."

A prosecutor said during Wednesday's initial court appearance that they are aware the remains were that of children, but officials have not fully identified them.

TIMELINE: Investigation into Lori Daybell, disappearance of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan

Lori Daybell, Chad's current wife, is also jailed on a $1 million bail amid the search for the missing children. She has been in jail since February.

Authorities in Arizona had also been investigating two deaths tied to the case -- Lori Daybell's fourth husband, Charles Vallow, as well as her brother, Alex Cox.