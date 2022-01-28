Watch
Family clarifies no 'Picasso NFT' is set to be sold online

Boris Heger/AP
FILE - Marina Picasso, right, granddaughter of artist Pablo Picasso, and her son Florian Picasso, left, pose for a photo during an interview with the Associated Press in Cologny near in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The pair told The Associated Press that they planned to sell 1,010 digital art pieces of one of his ceramic works that has never before seen publicly but a lawyer for the late artist says no sale of digital Picasso art has not been permitted and no digital Picasso artwork would be sold. (AP Photo/Boris Heger, File)
Posted at 6:41 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 20:41:24-05

GENEVA (AP) — Pablo Picasso’s family is not selling a digital asset linked to one of his works after all.

Lawyers for the family say his heirs have not authorized the launch of any such “Picasso NFT.”

The announcement came after a granddaughter and great-grandson of the artist trumpeted the upcoming sale.

An intra-family disagreement has cropped up over it.

Jean-Jacques Neuer, a lawyer for the Picasso Administration, reportedly issued a “warning” that a Picasso NFT would be a “counterfeit.”

The Associated Press reports that the administrator for the Picasso family currently does not favor an NFT project.

