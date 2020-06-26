Menu

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even Trump's

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square.
Posted at 1:36 PM, Jun 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-26 16:36:55-04

Facebook says it will flag all ‘newsworthy’ posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Twitter, by contrast, slapped a “get the facts” label on them.

Facebook is also banning false claims intended to discourage voting, such as stories about federal agents checking legal status at polling places.

The company also said it is increasing its enforcement capacity to remove false claims about local polling conditions in the 72 hours before the U.S. election.

