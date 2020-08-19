Facebook bans some, but not all, QAnon groups, accounts

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook says it will restrict QAnon and stop recommending that users join groups supporting it, but the company is stopping short of banning the right-wing conspiracy movement outright.

Facebook said Wednesday it is banning groups and accounts associated with QAnon, U.S.-based militia groups and anarchist groups that support violence.

But the company will continue allow people to post material that supports these groups - so long as they do not otherwise violate its content policies against things like hate speech and abuse.

The QAnon conspiracy theory is centered on the baseless belief that President Donald Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals. For more than two years, followers have pored over tangled clues purportedly posted online by a high-ranking government official known only as “Q.”

The conspiracy theory emerged in a dark corner of the internet but has recently crept into mainstream politics. Trump has retweeted QAnon-promoting accounts and its followers flock to his rallies wearing clothes and hats with QAnon symbols and slogans.

The move has been long anticipated. Twitter announced a similar crackdown recently.