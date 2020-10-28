F-16 fighter jet intercepts plane near President Trump rally in Arizona

An F-16 fighter jet intercepted a plane that was flying in a restricted area during President Trump's rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, Wednesday afternoon.

North American Aerospace Defense Command officials say the plane was intercepted around 2 p.m. after officials noticed it had entered the Temporary Flight Restriction area surrounding Bullhead City.

Officials say the violating aircraft did not respond to initial intercept procedures, but established radio communications after NORAD aircraft deployed signal flares.

Authorities say the aircraft was escorted out of the restricted area by the F-16 without further incident.