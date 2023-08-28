Eye drops recalled due to possible fungal contamination

WASHINGTON (CNN/KGUN) — Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials are warning people not to use certain types of eye drops.
The agency says it has recalled Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% Solution and LightEyez MSM Eye Drops – Eye Repair over contamination issues.
FDA spokespeople say the eye drops could contain potential bacterial contamination, fungal contamination or both.
This warning claims users could develop a “minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection.”
For more information about the recall, please visit the FDA's website.
Dr. Berne and the FDA have recalled all eyedrops— Sam Berne (@DrSamBerne) August 25, 2023
Manufactured by Sunstar Organics. This includes all MSM products and Castor Oil
Discontinue. For refunds, contact Sunstar Organics: joann@sunstarorganics.com
Phone Number 714-538-5255#msm pic.twitter.com/Q0jB7rsNSZ
