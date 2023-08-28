Watch Now
Eye drops recalled due to possible fungal contamination

Could also have bacterial contamination
Posted at 6:03 PM, Aug 27, 2023
WASHINGTON (CNN/KGUN) — Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials are warning people not to use certain types of eye drops.

The agency says it has recalled Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% Solution and LightEyez MSM Eye Drops – Eye Repair over contamination issues.

FDA spokespeople say the eye drops could contain potential bacterial contamination, fungal contamination or both.

This warning claims users could develop a “minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection.”

For more information about the recall, please visit the FDA's website.

