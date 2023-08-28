Eye drops recalled due to possible fungal contamination

WASHINGTON (CNN/KGUN) — Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials are warning people not to use certain types of eye drops.

The agency says it has recalled Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% Solution and LightEyez MSM Eye Drops – Eye Repair over contamination issues.

FDA spokespeople say the eye drops could contain potential bacterial contamination, fungal contamination or both.

This warning claims users could develop a “minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection.”

For more information about the recall, please visit the FDA's website.

Dr. Berne and the FDA have recalled all eyedrops

Manufactured by Sunstar Organics. This includes all MSM products and Castor Oil

Discontinue. For refunds, contact Sunstar Organics: joann@sunstarorganics.com

Phone Number 714-538-5255#msm pic.twitter.com/Q0jB7rsNSZ — Sam Berne (@DrSamBerne) August 25, 2023