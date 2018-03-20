Explosion rattles FedEx facility near San Antonio

A bomb exploded at a FedEx facility near San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday morning.

The explosion occurred at a distribution center in Schertz, Texas — about 65 miles southwest of Austin, Texas, where a string of packages have exploded in the past month.

According to KSAT-TV in San Antonio, the package was full of nails and other metal shrapnel. The package was reportedly being sent to Austin.

According to ABC News, one person was hospitalized with minor injuries. KSAT reports that 75 employees were in the building at the time of the explosion.

Police are currently unsure if the explosion at the facility was related to the Austin bombings, but they hope it's an "isolated incident."

Two people were injured in a package explosion in Austin on Sunday evening, a bomb that was reportedly set with trip wire. That explosion was the fourth in a string of bombings that has killed two people and injured four others.