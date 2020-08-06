Experts suggest setting limits on social media to help ease anxiety

2020 is turning out to be a stressful time for everyone. You have the pandemic, protests and the upcoming presidential election.

All of this tends to make up most of what we see on social media.

More time at home means more time online, which can create feelings of anxiety and stress.

A new study by Ohio State University shows more than half of people are changing how they use social media. About a fifth of people are taking a break.

Mental health experts say, it’s not surprising.

“We're hardwired to see the negative,” said Dr. Kenneth Yeager, a professor at Ohio State University. “We're hardwired to see the things that can harm our wellbeing and that's what we tend to see.”

Yeager says many people feel like they don't have control.

“Find a way to block certain feeds if they're disturbing to you,” he said. “Again, you are in control of a lot of things and there are some things online that you're never going to be able to control.”

Yeager says you need to set limits on social media.

If you set it to 30 minutes a day, and you feel anxious before that time is over, log off. Go for a walk or work on projects to clear your mind.

Yeager says its mind over matter. Look for the positive, whether it's on social media or just everyday life.

