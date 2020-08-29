Ex-UConn star, top NBA sixth man Cliff Robinson dies at 53

Cliff Robinson, a former UConn star and longtime top sixth man in the NBA, has died.

His death was confirmed by UConn.

No cause of death was given, though former Huskies coach Jim Calhoun said Robinson had a stroke 2 1/2 years ago.

Nicknamed Uncle Cliffy, Robinson played 18 seasons in the NBA and helped the Portland Trail Blazers reach two NBA Finals. Before that, he was the centerpiece of Calhoun’s early teams at UConn.

Robinson was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1993 and made his lone All-Star appearance the following year.

Cliff Robinson was 53.