Ex-UConn star, top NBA sixth man Cliff Robinson dies at 53

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2004 file photo, Golden State Warriors' Clifford Robinson talks with fans during a foul shot in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. Robinson, an early star on UConn’s rise to power and longtime top sixth man in the NBA, has died. He was 53. Robinson’s death was confirmed by UConn, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
Posted at 10:11 AM, Aug 29, 2020
Cliff Robinson, a former UConn star and longtime top sixth man in the NBA, has died.

His death was confirmed by UConn.

No cause of death was given, though former Huskies coach Jim Calhoun said Robinson had a stroke 2 1/2 years ago.

Nicknamed Uncle Cliffy, Robinson played 18 seasons in the NBA and helped the Portland Trail Blazers reach two NBA Finals. Before that, he was the centerpiece of Calhoun’s early teams at UConn.

Robinson was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1993 and made his lone All-Star appearance the following year.

Cliff Robinson was 53.

