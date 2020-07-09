Menu

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
John Minchillo/AP
Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in New York. President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer and fixer was released federal prison Thursday and is expected to serve the remainder of his sentence at home. Cohen has been serving a federal prison sentence at FCI Otisville in New York after pleading guilty to numerous charges, including campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jul 09, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, has been returned to federal prison.

The federal Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press on Thursday that Cohen had “refused the conditions of his home confinement.”

Cohen’s return to prison comes after the New York Post caught him on camera eating a Manhattan restaurant.

The move comes weeks after the 53-year-old was released in late May to serve the remainder of his sentence at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion, campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress and began serving his sentence in May 2019, scheduled to remain in prison until November 2021.

