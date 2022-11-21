Watch Now
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme

Yuki Iwamura/AP
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives to the courtroom in New York, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Posted at 11:11 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 13:11:04-05

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump Organization’s former chief financial officer has testified that Eric Trump hiked his pay by $200,000 after an internal audit spurred by Trump’s 2016 election found that he had been scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks.

The raises boosted Allen Weisselberg’s annual pay to $1.14 million.

He says he used the extra cash to pick up the tab for things Trump and the company had previously been paying.

He says it included rent on a Manhattan apartment, Mercedes-Benz cars for him and his wife, his grandchildren’s private school tuition and more.

