Everyone has been accounted for following massive Virginia flood

After more than 40 people were reported missing in massive flooding in Virginia, officials said Thursday everyone has been accounted for.

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office responded to flooding following a massive storm in western Virginia on Tuesday. Initially, 44 people were reported missing. Rescuers cleared 400 buildings in the area.

“Today, we are happy to report that zero people are unaccounted for in the impact area,” Chief Deputy Eric Breeding said on Thursday. “Crews were out all night last night, and there was five crews out this morning reaching to those in the flooded area that were reported missing on our hotline yesterday and they were all located. We’re also happy to report we are at zero fatalities during this flooding incident.”

Nearly 5 inches of rain was reported in just several hours in a section of Buchanan County, Virginia, forcing the National Weather Service to issue flash flood warnings.

Although the water has receded, some homes were damaged, and roads were washed away. Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency.