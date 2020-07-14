Menu

Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell to face accusers in video court appearance

Jim James/AP
FILE - In this June 5, 1991 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell arrives at Epsom Racecourse. Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend will face a judge and at least one of her accusers by video at a hearing to determine whether she stays behind bars until trial on charges she recruited girls for the financier to sexually abuse a quarter-century before he killed himself in a Manhattan jail. The hearing Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Manhattan federal court was expected to feature a not guilty plea by Maxwell along with arguments over whether she'll flee if she's released. (Chris Ison/PA via AP, File)
Posted at 6:39 AM, Jul 14, 2020
Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend will face a judge and at least one of her accusers by video at a hearing to determine whether she stays behind bars until trial on charges she helped Epstein find school girls to sexually abuse.

The hearing Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan federal court was expected to feature a not guilty plea by British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell along with arguments over whether she’ll flee if she’s released.

It occurs a day after prosecutors argued in court papers that the 58-year-old British socialite will flee the country if she is freed on $5 million bail.

That's the bail amount her defense lawyers recommended on Friday, when they called for Maxwell's release.

They said electronic monitoring, private security and her friends and two siblings in the New York area would keep her in place.

