Ecuador couple certified as oldest married pair, nearly 215

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Julio Mora slipped away from his parents to secretly marry Waldramina Quinteros one February day.

Both families disapproved. But seventy-nine years later, they’re still together — he at 110 years of age, and she at 104.

Both are lucid and in good health, though relatives say they’re a little depressed because they miss their big family get-togethers due to the pandemic. And they can gather quite a crowd: four surviving children, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

There are longer marriages, but at the moment none between people so old — just short of a combined 215 years.

It's a mark now certified by Guinness World Records. The couple received a certification earlier this month.

Previously listed as the oldest were an Austin, Texas, couple, Charlotte Henderson and John Henderson who have a combined age of 212 years and 52 days.