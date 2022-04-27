E. coli contamination leads to nationwide ground beef recall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nationwide ground beef recall is underway after a possible E. coli 0103 contamination.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services based out of Swedesboro, NJ says it is recalling 120,872 pounds of ground beef, including products distributed to California and Texas.

The distribution area does not include Arizona.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is not reporting any cases of E. coli poisoning related to this recall.

Consumers may still have contaminated beef in their freezers, according to FSIS.

The products were produced between Feb. 1 and April 18. FSIS is providing a complete list of the impacted products.