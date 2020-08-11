Dunkin' is launching a cereal line

The next time you're heading down the cereal aisle at your local grocery store, you might see two new breakfast kinds of cereal from Dunkin'.

The company says the cereals are based on two of its most popular coffee drinks: Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte.

"Post Dunkin’ Caramel Macchiato cereal is brought to life with crunchy cereal pieces and caramel-swirled marshmallows, creating the deliciously indulgent taste of the layered iced coffee beverage," the company said. "Post Dunkin’ Mocha Latte cereal features a hint of chocolate and latte-swirled marshmallows in honor of its namesake espresso."

The coffee and donuts brand are partnering up with Post Consumer Brands, who also make Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat, and Raisin Bran.

The cereals will contain "very small amounts of caffeine, roughly a 10th of a cup of coffee, so all can indulge in the rich coffee-forward experience."

“We love delighting customers with surprising new ways to enjoy the great taste of Dunkin’. For our fans who already start their days with Dunkin’, this gives them another way to experience their favorite flavors,” said Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin’ in the press release. “The Post Cereals team has done an excellent job of paying homage to the Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte with these new cereals. We can’t wait to see how customers enjoy them.”

The cereals are set to hit grocery shelves sometime this month.