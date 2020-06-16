Due to COVID-19, 7-Eleven cancels Free Slurpee Day

Due to the coronavirus, 7-Eleven announced that they will not be participating in Free Slurpee Day this year.

In a press release, the convenience store chain said the cancelation was because of “the uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic."

”For nearly two decades, July 11th has been the busiest day of the year for 7‑Eleven stores as millions of customers visit us to kick off summer with their favorite frozen drink” said 7‑Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt in the release. “But this year, we have to make changes for the greater good. I hope you’ll join us for the in-person party next year.

Instead, the company said they will gift one million meals to Feeding America as a birthday surprise.

But don't fret - 7-Eleven said customers still have an opportunity to receive a free Slurpee in July.

Consumers will need to be a member of the 7Rewards loyalty program to receive the offer, the company said.