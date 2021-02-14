Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Duchess of Sussex expecting 2nd child, a sibling for Archie

items.[0].image.alt
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London on March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Britain Duchess of Sussex
Posted at 1:26 PM, Feb 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-14 16:31:50-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child.

A spokesperson for the couple said in a statement that Archie is going to be a big brother and the duke and duchess are overjoyed.

Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle married at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

Their son Archie was born a year later.

In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California.

In November, Meghan revealed that she had a miscarriage in July 2020.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HSL Properties Annual Stuff the Bus Event

DONATE TODAY!