Driver dies after vehicle hits 11-foot alligator

LITHIA, Fla. (WFTS) — A man died early Thursday morning after his vehicle hit an 11-foot alligator in the middle of a road and overturned into a ditch, authorities in Florida said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HSCO), a passing driver saw a car in a ditch and called 911 around 12:30 a.m.

The front of the victim's vehicle hit the alligator, veered off the road and overturned into a ditch, HCSO said.

The driver, later identified as 59-year-old John Hopkin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The alligator also died in the crash, HCSO said.

This story was originally reported by Emily McCain on abcactionnews.com.