Dozens of pilot whales become stranded in shallow water off New Zealand

Project Jonah/AP
In this photo provided by Project Jonah, rescuers work to save pilot whales beached at Farewell Spit at the top of the South Island of New Zealand, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Department of Conservation reported that a pod of 49 long-finned pilot whales had beached themselves on Farewell Spit, a remote beach on the South Island that has been the site of many previous whale strandings. (Project Jonah via AP)
Posted at 11:42 AM, Feb 25, 2021
Rescuers in New Zealand have saved 28 pilot whales who became stranded in shallow water.

The volunteers and medics working for a nonprofit have been trying to refloat the animals since Monday on the country's south island.

They were able to herd most of the whales into deeper water on Monday night. Unfortunately, about 21 whales did not make it.

However, the 28 whales who survived the night became stranded again and needed to be refloated Tuesday to get back out to deeper water.

New Zealand media reports the area where the whales were stranded is a frequent site of strandings. In 2017, between 600 to 700 pilot whales were beached in the spot.

