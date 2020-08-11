Dozens arrested at Sturgis motorcycle rally

The Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, was expected to bring thousands to the small South Dakota town despite the spread of the coronavirus.

The Sturgis Police department reported a total of 92 non-traffic arrests, 60 traffic arrests and 24 parking citations through Monday morning,. The rally is three days into its nine-day run.

While 92 non-traffic arrests were up by 22 from this time last year, traffic-related arrests were down by 19 from a year ago.

The department released a breakdown of the arrests from the rally. Many of the arrests, stemmed from driving while intoxicated (19) and drug possession or paraphernalia (47).

The city said its spending $195,000 of CARES Act money to have mandatory coronavirus tests on all city employees as well as optional tests for city residents following the rally.