Doritos facing internet backlash for new "low-crunch" chips aimed at women
abc15.com staff
4:19 PM, Feb 5, 2018
Doritos is facing backlash online after its CEO Indra Nooyi said in an interview that the company is developing chips that don’t make as much noise when you eat them. The new concept is apparently designed for women who don’t want to be heard crunching on chips in public.
During the interview, the PepsiCo rep said they’re also working on bags that are easier to keep in a purse, and chips that leave less on your fingers.
"[Women] don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth," Nooyi was quoted as saying in the interview..