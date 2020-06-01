Menu

Donations pour in for those facing food insecurity amid Minneapolis protests

@PhotogFreddie on Twitter
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jun 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-01 14:56:19-04

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – As demonstrators continue to protest over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the community is coming together to help some of the most vulnerable.

With stores closed or burnt down during the week’s riots, residents in the Longfellow neighborhood asked the public on social media to donate groceries to those who are food insecure. The response was overwhelming.

WCCO reports that residents originally asked for 80 bags of food, cleaning supplies and diapers, but they ended up receiving at least 25,000 bags, enough to fill up six trucks.

The parking lot at Sanford Middle School was used as a donation site and it quickly was filled to capacity throughout the day on Sunday, spilling over into the school’s lawn.

The donations will mean a lot to many families. Minneapolis and St. Paul Public Schools have suspended many of their nutrition services, KARE reports. On top of that, some families are battling COVID-19.

The middle school partnered with The Sheridan Project to make the donation drive happen, providing trucks and staff members to get the food to those who need it, WCCO reports.

If you would like to donate food or funds to The Sheridan Project, click here.

