Donald Trump announces death of first wife Ivana Trump

Ivana Trump
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Ivana Trump announces the new "Italiano Diet" to stay healthy and fight obesity at the Oak Room at the Plaza Hotel on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Ivana Trump
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 15:56:57-04

Former President Donald Trump announced his first wife, Ivana, has died.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," Trump said on Truth Social.

According to the ABC affiliate in New York, police responded to Ivana's Manhattan home after getting a call about a person in cardiac arrest.

By the time they arrived, she was reportedly dead.

The 73-year-old's death is not considered suspicious, the station reports.

Ivana married Donald in 1977. They had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

The couple divorced in 1992.

