Dollar General targeting suburban shoppers with Popshelf stores

As hundreds of stores are closing their doors permanently across the country, Dollar General is announcing the opening of new locations of a spin-off concept, Popshelf.

The Popshelf stores will carry seasonal home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies and party goods, with about 95 percent of the items $5 or less, according to a release from the company.

At popshelf, customers will find a differentiated retail concept that seeks to bring joy to their shopping experiences, with surprising deals in targeted non-consumable product categories. We are excited to welcome customers into these stores,” said Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer.

Popshelf stores will focus on “continually-refreshed merchandise, seasonal specials and limited-time items,” while also carrying products from Dollar General’s store brand.

Dollar General An artist rendering of Popshelf

The first two stores will open this fall around Nashville, Tennessee, with another 30 or so locations slated to open by the end of 2021.

In the company’s release, they say Popshelf is geared toward women living in suburban areas with household income between $50,000-$125,000.