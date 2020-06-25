Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Dixie Chicks drop 'dixie' from name, now known as The Chicks

items.[0].image.alt
AP2007
Matt Sayles/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007 file photo, the Dixie Chicks, Emily Robison, left, Natalie Maines, center, and Martie Maguire arrive for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning country group have dropped the word dixie from their name and are now going by The Chicks. The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word's association to slavery. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Dixie Chicks drop 'dixie' from name, now known as The Chicks
Posted at 9:33 AM, Jun 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-25 12:33:34-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning country group The Dixie Chicks have dropped the word dixie from their name, now going by The Chicks.

The group made of Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, and Emily Strayer posted a statement on their website saying they wanted to meet "this moment."

The group also acknowledged that there was an existing band in New Zealand that allowed them "to share their name."

The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word's association to slavery.

That band received criticism with their switch after a Black singer revealed she'd been performing as Lady A for years.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson