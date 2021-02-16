Menu

Disney's 1st animated short in five years set to be released in March

Posted at 12:48 PM, Feb 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-16 14:48:37-05

Disney is set to release a new animated short after a five-year gap.

Disney Animation tweeted the news Monday that its newest short film, "Us Again," will hit theaters on March 5.

Deadline reported that the animation film, which brings together dance, music, emotional storytelling, and inspired animation, will also stream on Disney+ in June.

For the first time since 2016's "Inner Workings," Disney has released a theatrical short.

Disney also announced that another feature film, "Raya and the Last Dragon" will also be released on March 5 in theaters, Deadline reported.

